A football fanatic from England has turned himself into a ‘human passport.’ You might be thinking why and how? He did so by covering himself in tattooed stamps from the 32 countries he has visited to watch matches. Identified as Ian Odgers, the 54-year-old has been around the world and visited several locations to attend the England National Football team’s matches. The Dereham, Norfolk resident showed photocopies of his passport to the tattoo artist, after which he was tattooed with all the stamps. He currently has tattoos from 32 countries but says that this is not the end.

The father-of-three talked to Daily Star and stated, “The experiences I’ve had across the years have been incredible. So, I decided it would be cool to have a tattoo artist replicate the travel stamps on all my old passports on my arms and legs." He feels he may not be able to revisit all those countries again and that led him to arrive at the idea of getting all these tattoos.

Ian could be called the biggest England football fan ever, as he has travelled all over the world supporting the national team. He hasn’t missed a single international match and has attended a total of five international tournaments including the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where England lost 2-1 to France.

Ian had also travelled to see bands and to take part in marathons. He got his first travel tattoo in 2017 but decided to get them all — one after another in 2022. “Each stamp holds a unique memory from the time I spent in that country, and each one is personal to me," he revealed. He said that his first stamp was from Malaysia, and the last stamp was from Qatar. He also said that whenever he looks at Qatar’s stamp tattoo, he is sadly reminded of Kane’s penalty miss against France that led to their disqualification from the tournament at the Quarterfinals stage.

This is not the first crazy tattoo story that has made the headlines in recent times. An old couple recently sat for 2,000 hours in their lifetime to get their bodies tattooed and currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most tattooed couple in the world.

