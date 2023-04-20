UK Man Jailed For Gruesome Murder Of His 20-Year-Old Niece

Crime against women is prevalent all over the world. Recently, one such incident, which happened in England, is dominating the headlines. The 53-year-old man named Mohammed Taroos Khan killed his 20-year-old niece last year when she refused to get married to her cousin. The decomposed body of the victim named Somaiya Begum, a biomedical student at Leeds Beckett University, was discovered near a garbage dump with gruesome injuries including an 11 cm deep wound on the chest and multiple other marks. The victim’s face was unrecognisable, but it was later confirmed that it was indeed her. Before being killed, Somaiya had disclosed to her friend that her uncle was attempting to force her into marriage with his son and her cousin. The horrific discovery has sent shockwaves through the community.

Taroos Khan was apprehended by the police and later found guilty in court for the brutal murder of his niece. After analysing the CCTV footage, the Bradford Crown Court handed down a sentence of 25 years to him, citing clear evidence that Khan had abducted and killed his niece, dumping her body at a nearby garbage site. The court emphasised that the heinous nature of the crime would not be overlooked and justice would be served.

At just 16 years old, Somaiya Begum’s parents pressured her to marry her cousin, leading to constant harassment when she refused. Fearing for her safety, Somaiya fled to her grandparents’ home and cut ties with her father and uncle due to their extreme beliefs. They persisted in stalking her, driving around her residence in their car. Tragically, they eventually got their chance and murdered her. The court described Somaiya as a brave and intelligent woman, highlighting the shamefulness of such thinking in society.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred where a 14-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Deoghar (Jharkhand) by two men. According to police reports, Rita Kumari Sahu, an employee of an NBFC, was murdered by two individuals who were seeking her hand in marriage. The police believe that the motive behind the crime was the victim’s refusal to the marriage proposal.

