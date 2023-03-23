A shocking video of a thug punching a differently abled person for accidentally running over his foot with a wheelchair has surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place outside BSB The Waterside on Canon’s Road in Bristol in England. It was reported to have happened in front of security staff and customers and still, nobody reached out to the man for help. The viral video shows a clubber knocking a man out of his wheelchair with a vicious punch. The other part of the video shows that the victim got tripped from the wheelchair by the force of the blow as security staff looked on.

Check out the video here:

The tweet reads, “Paralyzed man gets Knocked 12 Years into the Future for accidentally running over a guy’s foot with his Wheelchair". So far, the video has received over 12.2 million views and counting.

Several social media users have now filled in the comment section. One user wrote, “That’s not even cool and people watched and recorded this?" Another user wrote, “Expecting a follow-up video where the crowd brings justice." A third user wrote, “Guy who hit him should get life in prison. Hitting someone weaker who isn’t a threat to you is the lowest of lows. What a coward." One social media user also wrote, “And the “Security" guys just stand around doing nothing?"

Avon and Somerset Police have said that they are investigating the incident and are finding evidence to get an insight.

While talking to the Daily Star, a police spokesperson said, “I can confirm we have collected CCTV from the local area, including BSB bar, and we believe the incident happened just after 1.30 am on Friday." He further said, “We are making further attempts today to identify the victim and are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

The officers have also checked the venue and surrounding area to get in touch with the people to know about the details of the incident.

