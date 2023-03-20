Being an adult comes with a lot of responsibilities and bills. After being crippled by the rise in rental expenses, a British artist came up with a brilliant idea to cut down on his cost of living. Named Harrison Marshall, the 28-year-old created a Skip house by turning a waste container to build a tiny house for himself. According to a report by the New York Post, Marshall aims to reside inside his yellow skip home for at least a year. When it comes to the features of his creation, the house is accented with an insulated timber frame, a kitchen with a sink, and a barrel roof that includes a bed. He has also allotted enough space for a tiny refrigerator and a wardrobe.

The skip house doesn’t include a flushing toilet or a place to shower, but within a month the space was connected to the grid that allows him to power a heater to warm the place. Marshall reportedly uses his gym or workplace to use the washroom and shower. Though the space is only 25 square meters, the skip house lifestyle is costing him less than $90 (approximately Rs. 7000) a week. If the report is to be believed, then the architect’s desperate move of building the tiny house comes as an awareness tactic for people who cannot afford the crippling rent cost in London.

The Skip house idea came in collaboration with a firm namely Skip Gallery which reportedly encourages artists to build something within the confines of a skip. Marshall’s creation was inspired by a similar skip-based project by Caukin Studio. “People across the country are changing the way they live to compensate for the rising cost of basic necessities. Living in a skip isn’t the solution, but rather an exploration and a statement," he reportedly stated on the Skip House’s Instagram page.

It all began when Marshall returned to London after working with Caukin for multiple years abroad. He was utterly shocked at how the prices had risen drastically in the city’s housing field. While collaborating with Southwark News for a TikTok video of his house tour, Marshall revealed that the Skip House was his only way to reside in the city adding it provided him a “ loophole to live in central London for next to no money."

The land for the Skip House was reportedly provided by an art charity Antepavilion. It includes a small water tank, that Marshall fills frequently with the help of his neighbours. It all allows him enough water supply to brush his teeth and wash dishes. Though he aims to live there for a year, Marshall is open to the idea of staying longer or also moving the entire space if necessary.

