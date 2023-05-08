UK Man Wins £99,000 On Quiz Show 1% Club; Here's How His Family Reacted

Daniel O’Halloran, a 24-year-old man from Bebington, Wirral, won £99,000 on a quiz show 1% Club. The TV show tests the logic and common sense of its contestants. Daniel chose to keep his victory a secret for a year so that he could surprise his loved ones, who were ecstatic when they found out.

Although Daniel won the 1% Club game show and received a prize of £99,000, he has not received any money yet. It is not unusual for game show winners to have to wait before receiving their winning amount. The game show is hosted by comedian Lee Mack, and only one out of 100 contestants wins a substantial amount of money.

In the episode, Daniel, a plant operator, who participates in recreational football for the neighbouring Heswall FC, declined the opportunity to win £10,000 in favour of the possibility of winning a significant sum of money.

He revealed in a recent interview with MailOnline that he decided to keep his win a secret from his family “for the thrill of the surprise," adding that it was “so worth it."

Millions of people watched as 100 contestants were asked to give answers to questions that only 1% of Americans would answer correctly. Each participant started with £1000, and an incorrect answer meant elimination and the addition of their money to the prize pool.

“Even now I don’t have the money because it comes in 30 days after the show airs," he told MailOnline".

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Daniel revealed that he was so overwhelmed and in shock upon winning that he lost control of his body and started running around the stage in celebration. While he had hoped to do well on the show, he never expected to win such a large sum of money.

According to the Mirror, the prize money is paid out in the form of a cheque, which is sent several weeks after the episode has aired on television. As a result, Daniel had to wait for nine months before the episode aired, and he is still several weeks away from receiving his prize money.

Daniel participated in the show in Manchester in July 2022, but it was not broadcast until April 29th of the following year. As a result, he will receive his £99,000 in winnings on May 29th. Although he kept the news a secret from his family, he did inform his grandmother about his victory. He added that she played a crucial role in keeping the secret and was pleased with her participation.

