UK Man's Foot Attached Backwards Due To Bone Cancer, What Happened Next

A man’s life may have taken an unfortunate turn but it ultimately saved him. Ibrahim Abdulrauf, who is 22 years old, woke up from surgery and found that his foot had been reattached backwards after sustaining an injury during a sports game. This injury led doctors to discover a more severe diagnosis, which was bone cancer.

In 2015, Abdulrauf was playing football with his brother when he was knocked down by a rough tackle. Although he felt sore afterwards, he assumed his body would heal overnight and went to bed. Unfortunately, his condition did not improve. Abdulrauf remembered and told New York Post, “When I got up the next morning, I collapsed to the ground. I had an electrocuting pain in my leg and I couldn’t put any weight on it at all."

The boy, who was in pain, sat on the stairs and slid down while dragging himself to his mother. She took some time to understand the extent of his suffering. He recalled that she yelled at him as she thought that he was making excuses to skip school. Abdulrauf had been admitted to a hospital in Birmingham in England, where he was diagnosed with a bone infection. He remained at the medical facility for six weeks, receiving antibiotics to treat the infection, before being discharged to return home for three weeks. However, he did not show any signs of improvement during this time.

Advertisement

Abdulrauf’s condition did not improve and instead, he experienced increased pain and noticed a large lump on his leg. The initial assumption was that he had a cyst or a boil. He went back to the doctor, who referred him to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham. It was only there that he was diagnosed with bone cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, primary bone cancers are rare, making up less than 1 per cent of all cancers.

Abdulrauf received chemotherapy treatment for six months. Following this, the doctors opted to perform a rotationplasty, which is a rare surgical procedure used to treat bone tumours located near the knee. If the operation had not been performed, Abdulrauf’s cancer had a chance of spreading.

Advertisement

After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Abdulrauf’s treatment was successful, and he began his rehabilitation. He was given exercises to practice every day at home to get used to his prosthesis, and he underwent years of rehabilitation before he was finally able to walk again. After his successful rehabilitation, Abdulrauf is now able to participate in sports and dance and can take care of himself without assistance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here