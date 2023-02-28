Dog-sitting has become one of the side jobs people in the US and UK take up to earn a little extra to help them with their finances. Francesca, a 33-year-old England resident, similarly paid off a loan of £10,000 (Rs 9.96 lakh) by taking up a side job of dog sitting.

The mum-of-one, from Gloucestershire, England, managed to make Rs 2.98 lakh in a year and a half and paid off about one-third of her loan through her part-time job of looking after dogs. She talked to Mirror Money and informed them that she fell “deep into Google searches" trying to find ways of making extra income which could work for both her and her daughter. That is when she came across the job of dog sitting.

Dog sitting is a job that essentially means looking after a person’s dog during their absence. The dog stays at the sitter’s home and lives like a part of their family until their pet parent arrives. Francesca came across the profession in 2016 and said, “At the time my daughter kept asking me for a dog of her own and I really couldn’t afford it. When I was looking into dog boarding, I thought this is great!"

Francesca revealed that she had a dog when she was young so she knew about them and her daughter would get to have a dog every now and then which would make her happy and because she had to give the dog back, there weren’t any extra charges either. This made Francesca sign up as a dog boarder through the website Tailster and she began offering her services to pet parents.

Francesca explained the process, “Basically, owners would put on the site that they had such a dog, like a Labrador, and they were going away for these dates. Then you would submit a quote to them, and they would pick which one they wanted to go with." She started quoting with very low prices at first to attract more customers and get jobs easier and it worked as soon as she got her first interview.

Francesca revealed that her favourite part of dog boarding was walking the dogs and it really helped clear her head. She looked after 20 dogs in the year and a half since she became a dog boarder. She became debt-free by March 2017.

