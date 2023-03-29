The tiny trio of sisters from UK has set a Guinness World Record for being the most premature triplets to survive. Born at just 22 weeks in February 2021, the sisters, Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane, and Porscha-Mae Hopkins, weighed just 1.28 kg (2.83 lb) combined at the time of birth, also making them the record holder for the lightest triplet birth ever. Michaela White from Bristol, UK got to know that she is pregnant with triplets during a regular ultrasound scan. When she got the news, she was 19 weeks pregnant, and three weeks later, Michaela gave birth to them.

“The whole journey between finding out that they were triplets and then actually being here was I think the quickest pregnancy I’ve ever known," said Jason Hopkins, the triplets’ father. “It was mental."

For Michaela, however, the experience was quite different. She described it as “very traumatic". Even though she was having contractions, she could not deliver the triplets. After she had spent a night in St Michael’s Hospital, Bristol, the doctors decided to transfer Micaela White to nearby Southmead Hospital. That is where her triplets were born on February 14, 2021. Rubi-Rose was born first, but Michaela had to be rushed into an emergency C-section for her other two daughters to be delivered.

For the triplets to survive, they had to be put into separate incubators immediately after they were born. Though it was not an easy journey for the Hopkins trio. They needed medical staff to provide them oxygen but to be able to do that each baby had to breathe independently for 10 seconds. Beating the odds, the trio survived those 10 critical seconds. The next challenge for them was surviving the 72 hours. The doctors could make no promises that the babies would survive this period. Yet they did.

After several months in the NICU, the younger two of the triplets, Porscha-Mae and Payton-Jane both have mobility difficulties. They need assistance to sit or stand upright without assistance and are being fed through enteral nutrition. Their father also shared that neither of them recognizes when they are fed or when they are hungry. Rubi-Rose, however, manages to eat, crawl and walk independently.

The record-breaking Hopkins trio are now two-year-olds and also have two other older siblings.

