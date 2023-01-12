UK Woman Faked As A Qualified Psychiatrist For 2 Decades And Earned Rs 8.16 Crore

A woman from the United Kingdom, who forged a degree certificate and worked as a psychiatrist for nearly two decades, has now been facing trial on multiple charges. According to a BBC report, the accused earned more than £1 million (Rs 8.16 crore) from the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK. The case has now reached the court.

The fraudster named Zholia Alemi claimed to have a degree from the University of Auckland in New Zealand during the hearing at Manchester crown court. The 60-year-old woman is accused of 20 offences, including forgery and fraudulence, which she denies.

Opening the case, Prosecutor Christopher Stables said, “To put it bluntly, the defendant is a fraud." He stated that while she held herself out as a doctor, Zholia was unqualified to do so, the BBC report mentioned.

The prosecutor also said that she forged a degree certificate and a letter of verification that alleged to have come from the University of Auckland, which she then submitted to the General Medical Council (GMC) in 1995, with the goal of becoming a registered doctor in the UK.

According to Christopher, the defendant failed her exams and was never qualified. She had in fact secured entry onto the GMC register of medical practitioners by forging her qualifications and other documents, which led the GMC to accept her as a doctor. The jury in the case hearing was informed that she entered the GMC using a legitimate Commonwealth route.

The primary medical qualification that all doctors in the UK are required to have is a bachelor of medicine, and a bachelor of surgery, after successfully completing a six-year period of study. Zholia passed the first stage of her degree and gained a Bachelor of Human Biology, but was not allowed to repeat after she failed the second year of part two of the bachelor of medicine.

According to the BBC report, the prosecutor told the court that Zholia was born in Tehran, Iran in 1962 and the records show that she married a New Zealand national in 1987 and her occupation is marked as a nurse. The defendant had practised as a doctor in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland between 1998 and 2017.

Zholia has denied 13 counts of fraud, three counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception, two counts of forgery and two counts of using a false instrument. The hearing is likely to continue for four to five weeks.

