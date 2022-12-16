UK Woman Fired From Job For Taking Lunch Break Gets Compensation of Rs 12 lakh

In today’s times, lucky are the people who get a friendly and toxicity-free workplace and a dream boss. Many in the corporate world suffer under the yoke of a non-understanding manager and unrealistic expectations from the company. However, if someone has to lose their job for something as minuscule as taking their lunch during working hours, it really should make us think about where we are heading as a society. A woman in the UK lost her job for the same and took the matter to court.

Tracey Sherwood, formerly employed at Lean Education and Development’ in Dudley, West Midlands, UK had simply gone out of the workplace to take a break, with two other colleagues, for her lunch. However, this earned her the ire of her boss and Managing Director Maxine Jones, who fired her from the company. The incident itself is 4 years old, having taken place in 2018. It was a trying time for the company as the audit had been done improperly and many inconsistencies in the work pattern had been recognized.

At that time Tracy was promoted and made Head of Compliance. The pressure at work was fairly unreasonable and there were murmurs of the company possibly shutting down as well. It was at this time that Tracey went out for her lunch break, and lost her job for the same as Maxine felt one should have prioritized work during such challenging times for the company.

Tracey ultimately took the matter to court and a hearing was held at the Employment Tribunal. Although Maxine maintained that Tracy should not have gone out for lunch while the company was struggling and even accused her of being dishonest towards work, the tribunal’s verdict was in Tracey’s favour. Due to the unfair dismissal of Tracy, she got compensation of Rs 12 lakh.

