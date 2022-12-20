Home » BUZZ » UK Woman Gets Back Her Luggage Five Months After it Went Missing on Vacation to Turkey

UK Woman Gets Back Her Luggage Five Months After it Went Missing on Vacation to Turkey

The scientist from Ladybank, had the holiday firm agreeing to pay her £1,436 (about ₹1 Lakh) in compensation for all the replacement items she had to buy. But her holiday was forever ruined.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:10 IST

UK

. The mistake on the airline’s part, made Sian Armour spend two weeks talking to the airlines and even tweeting the chief executive.(Credits: Reuters)
. The mistake on the airline’s part, made Sian Armour spend two weeks talking to the airlines and even tweeting the chief executive.(Credits: Reuters)

Vacations are more than just going to exotic locations to spend a great time. It is a moment to unwind, let your hair down, and have fun. But that can turn out to be quite the opposite if you end up losing your luggage. That’s exactly what happened to this woman from Scotland who was on a vacation in Turkey. The mistake on the airline’s part, made Sian Armour spend two weeks talking to the airlines and even tweeting the chief executive. But the luggage was lost and she spent her vacation in children’s clothes, according to the BBC.

Talking to BBC, the scientist said, “When we realised my luggage was missing the rep put me in a taxi to a very cheap market and told me not to spend more than £100. There were no shoes my size so I had to wear flip flops and jelly shoes that were both two sizes too small." She added, “I ended up buying kids clothes in order to find things that fitted. It was so embarrassing going for dinner each night in a five star resort when all the ladies were wearing dresses and heels and I had a vest and flip flops on, it was absolutely terrible."

Advertisement

The scientist from Ladybank, had the holiday firm agreeing to pay her £1,436 (about ₹1 Lakh) in compensation for all the replacement items she had to buy. But her holiday was forever ruined.

When the family returned home Sian spent weeks calling Jet2. Then the unthinkable happened. Five months after her vacation, suddenly her luggage appeared on her doorstep, leaving her in disbelief. The airlines told her that the luggage had turned up at Edinburgh Airport. They did not know what had happened. Although the tags showed it had gone to Munich via Frankfurt.

Sian learned a valuable lesson after this incident. She had spent a lot of money rebuying all the electrical goods and dresses for my holiday. If her luggage had not turned up after all that time, she would have lost those valuables. For the future, Sian had made a mental note of taking her valuables in her hand luggage. For an added layer of security, she plans on mixing up the shared items between her husband and daughter’s suitcases.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 20, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 10:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures