UK Woman Gets Back Her Luggage Five Months After it Went Missing on Vacation to Turkey

Vacations are more than just going to exotic locations to spend a great time. It is a moment to unwind, let your hair down, and have fun. But that can turn out to be quite the opposite if you end up losing your luggage. That’s exactly what happened to this woman from Scotland who was on a vacation in Turkey. The mistake on the airline’s part, made Sian Armour spend two weeks talking to the airlines and even tweeting the chief executive. But the luggage was lost and she spent her vacation in children’s clothes, according to the BBC.

Talking to BBC, the scientist said, “When we realised my luggage was missing the rep put me in a taxi to a very cheap market and told me not to spend more than £100. There were no shoes my size so I had to wear flip flops and jelly shoes that were both two sizes too small." She added, “I ended up buying kids clothes in order to find things that fitted. It was so embarrassing going for dinner each night in a five star resort when all the ladies were wearing dresses and heels and I had a vest and flip flops on, it was absolutely terrible."

Advertisement

The scientist from Ladybank, had the holiday firm agreeing to pay her £1,436 (about ₹1 Lakh) in compensation for all the replacement items she had to buy. But her holiday was forever ruined.

When the family returned home Sian spent weeks calling Jet2. Then the unthinkable happened. Five months after her vacation, suddenly her luggage appeared on her doorstep, leaving her in disbelief. The airlines told her that the luggage had turned up at Edinburgh Airport. They did not know what had happened. Although the tags showed it had gone to Munich via Frankfurt.

Sian learned a valuable lesson after this incident. She had spent a lot of money rebuying all the electrical goods and dresses for my holiday. If her luggage had not turned up after all that time, she would have lost those valuables. For the future, Sian had made a mental note of taking her valuables in her hand luggage. For an added layer of security, she plans on mixing up the shared items between her husband and daughter’s suitcases.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here