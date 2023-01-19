Ukraine Military Shares Photo of Sniper Hiding in Snow And We Bet You Can't Spot Him

Since early 2022, several stories about the war between Ukraine and Russia have been surfacing on the internet. Amidst the humanitarian crises, a series of photos of the Ukrainian snipers camouflaged in the snow has been going viral on social media. The Ukrainian National Guard published the pictures in a form of a puzzle on Tuesday.

The post challenged followers to spot the snipers in the images. At least one shooter is visible in each image, camouflaged among the trees and bushes. Snipers can conceal themselves by blending with their surroundings using natural elements like grass, trees, and bushes.

"Task for attention. Find the #sniper!’ the organisation wrote, challenging its followers to locate the well-hidden marksmen.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The tweet has fetched around 95 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users shared pictures of them spotting the soldiers, while some penned messages about it. One of the users wrote, “Found them all at once. I only needed to see where there were more sticks from the trees etc. But I have a high sense for details and see differences quickly. Well-hidden soldiers, well done".

https://twitter.com/KatarinaKarlst1/status/1615518041445470208

Another user wrote, “I have really bad eyesight, so without really zooming in I could not really see the snipers, but I guessed the spots based on logic alone (spot the shape that fits with a hidden human). The visible rifle barrel/scope on the right side of the last pic revealed one of them, too".

Advertisement

One more user mentioned, “Imagine a scenario where this was a Russian sniper and a Ukrainian wildlife photographer was clicking its pictures without the sniper knowing".

Another comment read, “Definitely not something I would be able to spot walking by with naked eye. With zoom in, yeah," while another user wrote, “Pretty easy to spot… when you’re looking at a picture and someone tells you there’s a sniper there.

Advertisement

If I were walking through that forest, I’d be paranoid up until the point I was dead."

The location and timing of the images were not disclosed by the Ukrainian National Guard in the post.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here