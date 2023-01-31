Colin Weir, one of the UK’s biggest lottery winners, spent a mind-blowing amount of his prize money at a rate of £100,000 (Rs 1 crore) a week, documents have revealed. In 2011, Coline Weir won a record-breaking £161 million (Rs 1622 crore) and spent around £40 million (Rs 403 crore) of his winning prize before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an acute kidney injury, reported The Independent. Colin and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Before the jackpot, Colin was a cameraman at Scottish broadcaster STV. His former wife used to work as a psychiatric nurse. Colin’s estate has reportedly found a huge range of investments for his lottery prize including luxury properties, cars and sporting investments and established charitable trusts.

Colin also donated to the Scottish National Party in 2014 for its independent campaign and continued to provide financial support to the party thereafter.

It is also reported that he owned a three-year-old Jaguar F-Pace SUV, a vintage Bentley Arnage, a 2019 Mercedes Benz V Class people carrier, and a four-year-old Mercedes Benz E Class Estate. He had also invested in horse racing. Upon his death, it was recorded that he also owned jewellery, furniture and artwork valued at around £212,000 (Rs 2.13 crore).

Shortly before his death, Colin also bought a 55 per cent share of Partick Thistle Football Club with intentions to return its ownership to the community.

In 2018, the couple divorced with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death. The former couple had a £ 3.5 million (Rs 35.27 crore) property named Frognal House in South Ayrshire. The couple spent thousands renovating the house but was signed over to Christine after their divorce.

Papers from his estate have shown his council tax was £37.08 (Rs 3,739) in credit and he held the maximum £50,000 (Rs 50.4 lakh) in National Savings and Investments premium bonds.

