'Unconditional Love': 7-year-old Boy Consoling Crying Elder Sister Has Everyone Emotional

The strongest bond of all may be the one between siblings; they do not leave any stone unturned to lend the much-needed hand of support that one needs during desperate times. This bitter-sweet chemistry is what makes the bond unbreakable. Now, a wholesome video of a little boy consoling his crying elder sister has become a testimony to it. In the caption of the viral Instagram post, it is explained that the incident occurred last year when the 7-year-old boy was playing in the house when he noticed his elder sister was cramped up in a chair crying for reasons unknown.

Seemingly, the boy paused everything and ran towards his sister in his move to confirm if she was doing alright. Not only did he try to console her, but also made an attempt at gauging out the reason that was hurting her sister. Upon understanding that his elder sibling isn’t ready to share anything, the little boy simply wiped her tears and stood by her side in silence. The maturity of the 7-year-old to remain calm and reassure his sister that everything will fall in place has won multiple hearts on the internet. In the clip that’s doing the round on social media, the little boy can be seen wiping his sister’s eyes as the latter breaks down. Watch the viral video here:

The video has amassed over four lakh likes on the photo-sharing application leaving many to shower praises for the endearing effort of the little boy. A user said, “God bless this sweet boy and their beautiful bond,” another added, “This tells us maturity or social understanding does not depends upon age but on the situation.” One more wrote, “So pure emotions from both of your siblings! Thank you for sharing this! Lots of love and gratitude!”

Did it melt your heart too?

