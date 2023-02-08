Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has created a niche for making YouTube videos that centre on expensive stunts. In one of his latest videos, the YouTuber took it upon himself to help “1,000 blind people see for the first time". The entire video centred around MrBeast helping a thousand people get eye-restorative surgery. What was a heart-warming video for most people on the internet, ended up getting backlash from a section on the internet. A few claimed that the YouTuber had created this video for publicity. On the other hand, many came to the defence of the 24-year-old. Amongst them was one of the thousand people the YouTubed had helped see the world.

The 64-year-old, Jeffrey Yaple, in his interview with the Insider denied all the allegations surrounding MrBeast exploiting the people who had eye-restoring surgery. “I personally don’t think he was doing this for publicity. Everything he does is going to generate publicity because he’s so famous, but I’m pretty sure this was from the heart," said Jeffrey, reported Insider. He went on to explain that Jimmy’s video didn’t make fun of anyone and he didn’t feel like the YouTuber exploited him. On the contrary, Jimmy was “nice enough" to pay for his surgery. Jeffrey even added that how MrBeast helped those thousand people inspired him to help others in need.

Advertisement

Jeffery Yaple added, “At the end of the day, there are always going to be haters, and I’m sure MrBeast knows that as well. Losers will always want to destroy winners and try and peck away at those who are winning in life.“

The 64-year-old also shared that he was living with cataracts and mentioned that one of his hardest things was that he couldn’t drive. Jeffery had to ride a bicycle to get groceries for himself and his brother, who is disabled. Sometimes, he would be carrying groceries and almost hit somebody coming in his direction because he would only see them at the last second. Now, he was looking forward to driving soon.

Advertisement

MrBeast had also responded to the backlash he had been receiving on his Twitter handle. The YouTuber called out the juxtaposition of the two opinions he had witnessed on Twitter. He mentioned that on one hand, Twitter users asked rich people to help others with their money. When he had done just that, they ended up hating his actions.

Advertisement

Social media users mentioned that others will find something to hate over and that he should keep his chin up. Others remarked that he must keep going as he was changing a lot of lives for the better.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here