'Underwear', 'Mommy', 'Sofa': Swiggy Shares Bizarre Searches By Indians on Instamart in 2022

Indian food ordering and delivery service Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service, Instamart, has become increasingly popular in the country. With the great popularity of the hyperlocal marketplace have come a great number of bizarre searches. Swiggy’s Twitter account (notable for its humour) recently released a list of five unbelievable things people searched for in 2022. From petrol to underwear to one of the strangest things one could ever ask a grocery store to deliver, the items on this list have left social media users in fits of laughter.

In the tweet, Swiggy revealed that there were 23,432 searches for the term bed on Instamart and another 20,653 for sofa. The 5,981 searches for petrol and 8,810 for underwear might be taken as a hint towards some puzzling instant needs people had this year.

Yet, none of these match up with the search that takes the cake– mommy! The word “mommy" saw 7,275 searches on Instamart! Even Swiggy is visibly stumped about this one.

Twitter users have matched Swiggy’s hilarious tweet with funny replies of their own. One user asked, “Who would need an underwear instantly? And how will they take delivery?"

Another one painted out a scenario where the delivery agent who might single-handedly pick up an ordered bed would be eligible for Olympics!

However, several users expressed their confusion at the number of times the word “mommy" had been searched. Most simply wrote “mommy", followed by multiple question marks to display their surprise. Amongst the replies, one offered a potential explanation of what might have led so many people to search for this bizarre term. The user wrote, “Mommy is mammy poko pants (diapers for kids). BTW it is always out of stock on Instamart." Finally, a plausible explanation!

This has definitely topped Swiggy’s list of amusing moments from 2022. According to Moneycontrol, other surprising instances include a Bengaluru man ordering groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh and a Swiggy delivery partner making a delivery in 1.03 minutes to a customer who was just 50 metres away.

