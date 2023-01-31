Home » BUZZ » 'Unhinged': Marie Kondo Gets Hate After 'Giving up' on Cleaning, Twitter Rushes to Defence

'Unhinged': Marie Kondo Gets Hate After 'Giving up' on Cleaning, Twitter Rushes to Defence

Marie Kondo's detractors are being called out by Twitter users for sending hate to the professional tidier after she said she has 'kind of given up' on cleaning.

Marie Kondo has 'kind of given up' on cleaning. (Photo: Reuters)
Marie Kondo, the famous ‘professional tidier’ from Japan, caused a stir when she revealed that she has kind of “given up" on the whole tidying thing, but “in a good way" for her. Speaking at a webinar, she said, “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life." Kondo has written multiple books on organising, including a New York Times bestseller, as per a Nextshark report. She now prefers to spend time with her children over cleaning. She had her third child in 2021.

Marie Kondo’s statement, however, started a debate on Twitter, with some people “demanding" an apology from her and others shutting down these unreasonable demands. “Marie Kondo told y’all to chill out and organize and some of you took it to a cultish level. That lady was all vibes, if you feel betrayed by her admitting to being messy now because of her kids you were the ones who did too much. You didn’t need storage bins. You needed therapy," wrote a Twitter user.

