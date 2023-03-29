While our country still fights with the issue of open defecation in rural areas, a bizarre case of a similar nature has come to the fore in the UK. An unidentified man has apparently thought it was acceptable to take a dump inside a flower pot outside a club and has been doing so for days. Yes, we know how trashy this sounds but the man has been recorded on CCTV in the act and has left everyone disgusted and appalled.

The incident is from Saint Peter-at-Arches of Lincoln, UK. 39-year-old Phil, who owns a snooker club in the area, received complaints from his patrons of a horrible stench just outside the club. He got the stench as well and after he started losing patrons because of the stench that kept growing stronger, Phil decided to investigate.

Phil traced the smell to the flower beds just outside his club and was shocked to find human faeces in the bed. He got the flower bed cleaned but very soon, he found human faeces in the flower bed again. Phil was left puzzled. How was this getting there? Was someone dumping shit right outside his club every other day? In order to get to the bottom of the story, he secretly installed a CCTV camera just outside the club.

On March 22, the mystery was solved and it shocked everyone. In the morning at around 6 am, an unidentified man was seen roaming around the club. He looked here and there to see if the coast was clear, then lowered his pants and took a dump on the flower bed. He comfortably got up after some time and left after cleaning himself with tissue from his pocket.

Phil has handed over the CCTV footage to the police. The police are on the lookout for the unidentified man and in the meantime, the club owner has been given the responsibility of keeping his premises clean. Police said that the filth has been spread on private property. And hence Phil himself will have to do the cleaning.

