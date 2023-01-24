Home » BUZZ » UP Bride Walks Out Of Wedding After Groom Fails To Count Bundle Of Rs 10 Notes

UP Bride Walks Out Of Wedding After Groom Fails To Count Bundle Of Rs 10 Notes

It was the priest who first noticed something off about the man’s behaviour and immediately confided in the bride’s family.

The bride called off the wedding after the groom failed to count a bundle of Rs 10 notes. (Image source: Representative image)
A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad walked out of the wedding after discovering the groom’s mental illness moments before tying the knot. It was the priest who first noticed something off about the man’s behaviour and immediately confided in the bride’s family. To clear the suspicion, the groom was then asked to count currency notes which he failed to do. The bride identified to be Reeta Singh then called off the wedding ceremony which led to a heated argument between the families.

According to the Times of India, the young woman is a resident of the Durgapur Village located in the Mohammadabad Kotwali area of Farrukhabad district. The bride’s family alleged that they had no clue about the groom’s unsound mind until the day of the wedding.

The bride’s brother, Mohit, explained how marriages in the area take place in good faith and the mediator who set up the wedding was one of their close relatives. This seemingly led the girl’s family to blindly believe the mediator and they decided not to meet the groom. However, when the priest grew suspicious of the 23-year-old groom’s odd behaviour, the bride’s family gave him 30 currency notes of Rs 10 to count. The groom failed the test and the 21-year-old bride refused to marry him.

One of the guests at the wedding revealed that the bride’s refusal ensued in a verbal spat between the families. Such was the heated argument that the police had to be called to diffuse the situation. Since the bride wasn’t willing to accept the man as her life partner, the ceremony was called off. The report claims that no official police complaint has been filed by the families yet.

In a similar instance, two years ago, a UP bride walked up to the wedding mandap only to refuse to get married after learning that the groom’s family had lied about his educational qualifications. The bride tested her fiancé by asking him to recite table 2 but when he failed, the ceremony was eventually called off. The bride’s cousin in a statement expressed the disappointment of being kept in the dark. “He may not have even gone to school, but the groom’s family had cheated us," she said. Police were involved in the matter, but an official complaint wasn’t filed after the families struck a compromise.

