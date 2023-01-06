UP College Lecturer Calls Off Wedding After Not Getting Fortuner Car in Dowry

In what comes as a shocking incident, a government college lecturer allegedly cancelled his marriage after the family of the bride refused to give him Fortuner in dowry. Identified as Siddharth Vihar, he works in a government college in UP. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. According to a report by Times of India, the lecturer demanded a Fortuner as a dowry from the bride’s family just a month before the wedding. After his demand was refused, the lecturer called off the marriage by sending a text on the woman’s phone.

“On October 10, 2022, the woman’s family booked a WagonR as a gift for the groom. Following this, a member from the groom’s family came to the bride’s house and demanded a Fortuner instead. However, the bride’s family refused their demand. On November 23, the lecturer called off the wedding," stated the FIR.

The government college lecturer has been booked under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Dowry Act sections.

Meanwhile, earlier in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, bride Neeta Yadav took two ‘pheras’ during the wedding and then abruptly cancelled the ceremony. The reason? The bride claimed that the groom was “too dark." As soon as the wedding ceremony commenced, the couple exchanged garlands, and this was when the problems began.

Neetu abruptly revealed her intention to end the wedding after two ‘pheras.’ She claimed that the groom who had been introduced to her before was not the one she was marrying. She further added that she didn’t like the complexion of his skin. According to a report by IANS, even when her family members pleaded with her to come back, she left the mandap and did not return.

After more than six hours, the groom, along with his family members agreed to leave, without solemnising the marriage. The father of the groom has now filed a police report alleging that thousands of rupees worth of jewellery that was given to the bride as a present has not been returned to them. The groom, Ravi, has claimed that the incident put his life in jeopardy.

