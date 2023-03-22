A woman’s effort of providing free red lights to bicycle riders has been widely appreciated on Twitter. Identified to be Khushi, the young woman from Lucknow started distributing lights to cyclists after the death of her grandfather in a road accident. Khushi’s grandfather was riding a cycle when he was hit by a car, supposedly the crash happened because the driver was unable to see him. After losing him, Khushi made it her life mission to raise awareness about the installation of red lights on cycles. The accident happened in 2020 and ever since, Khushi has approximately installed about 1500 free red lights on cycles.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the incredible story of the inspiring woman via Twitter. A clip shared by the IAS officer narrated her story in multiple inline captions that read, “In 2020, Khushi lost her grandfather to a road accident. He was riding a cycle when he was hit by a car that couldn’t see him. Since then Khushi has installed 1500 free red lights on cycles. So, nobody loses a loved one like she did. What a great way to remember him."

In the footage, Khushi can be standing at a footpath holding a placard above her head urging people to, “Cycle pe light lagawao (Install lights on cycles)." She can be seen installing free lights on strangers’ cycles, one of them also extended his blessing to her.

The video has amassed over two lakh views along with a barrage of comments appreciating her efforts.

A user commented, “Good to see this perspective of Indian youth. More power to you."

Another wrote, “All cycle manufacturers should endorse this noble effect and traffic police too."

One more joined, “She’s the epitome instance of real social activism. Kudos to her spirit."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Amazing work, great effort to save human life. Highly commendable."

Previously, the story of India’s ‘Helmet Man’ who provided safety gear to a biker driving over the speed of 100 at Agra Lucknow Expressway went viral on social media.

The Helmet Man, identified to be Raghvendra Kumar, lost his friend in a road accident. Ever since then, he spends time distributing helmets to riders. He has reportedly left his job and has used his life saving for distributing approximately 56,000 free helmets to people in the last nine years.

