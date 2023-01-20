'Upsetting': Comic Harsh Gujral Called Out For Being 'Rude' to Woman in Audience

Stand up comedy has become one of the best sources of entertainment these days. It is not just about attending these shows but now you can also watch these shows in the form of small clips as Instagram reels or YouTube video. While some become a big hit, there are also pieces which don’t do so well with the audience. In a similar instance, a video which is currently going viral is that of comedian Harsh Gujral. Hailing from Kanpur, Gujral’s pieces are focused on crowd work. What people find as one of his many talents, can sometimes come as an offence for many and this is what happened.

In the video, Gujral can be seen addressing a woman who has come to see his show. From what is evident, it seems like the woman has had a few drinks and then this is how the conversation goes:

Gujral uploaded the reel to his official Instagram handle as he wrote, “Sharaab peeke mere show me hahahahaha……suno mai Jyada “HIGH" rehta hu stage pe." While many thought that the video was funny, there were people who pointed out the manner in which he is talking to the woman.

“Good but didn’t like ur rough language .. especially when you talking to a female," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Jis crowd se paisa ata hai! Us crowd work me crowd ki ijjat krle bhai. irrespective of gender."

One Instagram person commented, “It’s upsetting to see that such disrespect and roughness is liked by so many youngsters."

Meanwhile, earlier, another video went viral of comedian Gaurav Gupta. In the video, he can be seen elaborating on how having a girl child is equivalent to a “retirement plan." The video, which garnered criticism on Instagram as it talks about how parents can live freely after marrying off their daughter. “Ladki karlo best retirement plan. #standupcomedy #instareels #funnyreels," read the caption of the video.

“What is even funny about this ? Is this man crazy or what ?" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Gender bias! It’s not funny." One Instagram user wrote, “Funny & might be suitable for “Delhi crowd". But no need for anyone to get married at 21-22. Just educate your kids, let them be independent & they’ll go off on their own. I was raised in Bombay, left home at 22 to get my PhD. Have lived away from home in a different country since then."

