Urvashi Rautela's Moves On Koi Mil Gaya Gets 'Rishabh Pant' Chants From Spectators

The IPL fever has taken over the nation and Bollywood celebs are enjoying every bit of it. The recent Delhi Capital (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium saw actress Urvashi Rautela marking her attendance. The match, which Mumbai Indians won on Tuesday, had many highlights but the one that had the Internet’s attention involved Urvashi. The actress shared a couple of videos of herself enjoying the cricket match from the stands. That’s not all. The former Miss Universe also grooved to iconic Koi Mil Gaya song from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In addition, witnessing Urvashi in the stands, fans started chanting Rishabh Pant’s name. However, Urvashi ignored the repeated chants completely and just smiled at her fans. FYI: Rishabh Pant was the captain of DC but in his absence due to his injury, David Warner has replaced him for the position.

While sharing the video, Urvashi thanked her fans in Delhi. The Sanam Re actress wrote, “Delhi, thank you so much to all dear fans… love you all." In the video, she can be seen in the stands and waving at all her fans, who can be seen hooting and cheering for her. The video seems to be taken moments before the match was about to start.

Urvashi shared another video with the caption, “Kya bataoon yaaron? I love you all." The video begins with Urvashi lip-syncing to Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s much-loved track Koi Mil Gaya, which was being played in the stadium. Seconds later to this, she started grooving to the song. But just a few moments later, the crowd started chanting “Rishabh, Rishabh, Rishabh."

But the actress seemed unbothered by those chants and continued enjoying the match. She was even seen giving a few selfies to her fans, present in the stands with her.

In no time, Urvashi’s video started making rounds on the internet, with innumerable users complimenting her. Several pointed out that she grasped the limelight, as a user commented, “Sab match chod kar aap ko dekh rahe han… (Everyone is watching you instead of the match.) Lucky huh." Another wrote, “Koi match nhi dekh rahe hai sab Urvashi mam ko dekh rahe hai (No one is enjoying the match, everyone is looking at Urvashi ma’am)."

So far, the video has been played more than 4 million times.

