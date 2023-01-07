US Airline Offers Free Travel Vouchers To People For Adopting Kittens

Airlines used to launch different kinds of offers to woo passengers, but Frontier Airlines, a low-cost American flight operator, has come up with an offer that you probably never even thought of. Well, you may not need an incentive to adopt a kitten if you are a cat lover but the airline is offering free flight tickets to people who will be adopting three stray kittens.

Frontier Airlines has come forward to give free travel vouchers to people who adopt three kittens, named after airlines in the United States.

Animal Foundation has brought in three new furballs into their home and is fostering them for the time being. The kitties are named after three airlines — Delta, Spirit and Frontier. When this came to the notice of Frontier Airlines, in a tweet the budget flyer thanked Animal Foundation for the honour of naming one of them after the company.

Advertisement

Frontier Airlines then went on to state that they would offer two free flight vouchers to people who adopt Delta and Spirit and four free ones to people who adopt the kitten named after them, Frontier.

According to reports, these kittens are only one to two weeks old. The Foundation shared their pictures on Twitter and said that Spirit used to be previously called Southwest, but at the request of the marketing team, they changed the name.

Advertisement

They also said that at present, the kittens were too young to be adopted, but will be ready for adoption within a month. Frontier Airline spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz has stated that the flight vouchers have been delivered to Animal Foundation, who will in turn give them to the ones who adopt the cats.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here