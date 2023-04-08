US Chef Relishes Desi Food In New Jersey, His Favourite Dish Is...

American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath is floored by desi dishes after recently visiting an Indian buffet with his family. In a short reel video, the influencer gave his followers a glimpse of the large isles of delicious food that he enjoyed at a vegetarian Indian restaurant in Parsippany, New Jersey. From snacks including Dholka, Idli, and Pani Puri, to a main course filled with a variety of Indian gravies, Biryanis, and Pulav, the short video captured the family satiating their taste buds with a plethora of mouth-watering items. Be it sweet, sour, or spicy, the accounts shared by Eitan Bernath prove that attending the buffet was nothing less than a delicious joyride for him.

Notably, it isn’t the first time when the chef’s family got together for enjoying some desi food. Eithan shared that it was a weekly ritual back in the days when he used to live with his parents, “And this place was one of our favourites. It is always packed with tons of delicious dishes," he said. His exploits with the food began with Pani Puri as glimpses of Idlis, Dholkas, Medu Vadas Beans, and Potato sabji took up the video frame. “I started off with Pani Puri, which is my favourite. It was a great way to start off the meal. I love just popping the little hole inside of it, adding in the aloo, and then adding in the water. It is so delicious," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the members of his family were also seen filling their plates with different types of curries including Palak Paneer, Malai Kofta, rice, and naan. The chef continued, “Then I went for a full plate of food, a little bit of everything. It was downright delicious. I mean the food here slaps every single time and I love a buffet." The main course was followed by a plethora of sweet dishes packed with Jalebi, Halwa, Mithai, Motichoor Ke Ladoo, and more. “The food was out of this world. For dessert, I got to eat some Jalebi, which I liked. I also tried this almond halwa, which was really delicious. Overall a delicious meal and it was great to be back with family at a buffet," he concluded. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In less than a week, the video has amassed over four lakh likes on Instagram leaving the internet craving for desi food. A user wrote, “That looks delicious," another commented, “You’re making me hungry." One more joined, “I love how much you love and promote Indian food." Meanwhile, a user joked, “Let’s get you an Indian Passport Eitan."

Advertisement

One of them was impressed by the US chef’s pronunciations, they asked, “Were you Indian in past life? You pronounce Indian dishes better than my kids." Another added, “I’d get full from the pani puri."

Eitan enjoys a following of more than 6.5 lakh people on Instagram. He is well-known for his videos of cooking Indian dishes including Lithi Choka, Pav Bhaji, and Aloo Tikki Chaat among others.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here