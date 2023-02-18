It’s not uncommon to come across people with multiple tattoos on their bodies. However, can you imagine spending more than a thousand hours on a chair just to get tattooed all over your body? Sounds crazy, right? As unbelievable as it may sound, an elderly couple in the United States spent 2,000 hours on a chair just to get themselves tattooed. The couple has now set a new world record for most tattooed couple in the world, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Calling themselves a moving art gallery, Chuck Helmke and Charlotte Gutenberg from Florida, have more than 90% of their bodies covered in tattoos. Chuck Helmke is 81 and Charlotte Gutenberg is 74.

Charlotte, who has 98% of her body covered with tattoos, is the oldest woman to have her name included in the Guinness World Records at the age of 74. Her husband is the oldest man to have 97% of his body covered with tattoos. They are listed as the Most Tattooed Elderly Couple in the Guinness Book of World Records. Charlotte also holds the record for having the most tattoos on her head.

Charlotte told Guinness Book of World Records authorities that her body is now at “full saturation", with only her face and a small part of her hands remaining unmarked. Isobel Varley, who held the record in 1990, was someone Charlotte adored her entire life. She has always appreciated body art, but she didn’t get her first tattoo until she turned 50, according to DailyMail.

She first met Chuck during one of her introductory sessions, where aware of how much it hurt, he offered to hold her hand for the remaining painful spell. From that point forward, their bond developed and soon, they gained a reputation as the area’s most tattooed senior citizens. Together the pair hold two additional records, Chuck has the most skulls tattooed on the body with 376 images and Charlotte has the most feathers tattooed on the body with 216 of them.

