Marriage is a sacred relationship that requires the will to commit for a lifetime. Nobody would want to do that with the wrong person. However, things didn’t go well for a Colorado couple who found out ten years after their marriage that they were cousins.

Celine Quinones, a resident of Colorado, USA, discovered the terrible news when she had a look at her family tree. Her fear of being related to her husband by blood made the couple take a DNA test. Celine was left shocked by the test results as her worst fear came true.

Celine and her husband Joseph were related indeed and turned out to be cousins. The Daily Star reported the couple was devastated by the news initially but has now slowly adapted to their situation. She revealed that she wouldn’t want life to be any different with her husband who she has now labelled “cousband".

Celine took to TikTok to reveal her devastating story online where she informed the users, “Married my husband in 2006. Not thinking anything of it, we had three kids. Come to find out we were related and cousins."

Despite the couple being related, Quinones said that their children are completely healthy, and they wanted to continue their life the way it was. She said, “My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked past it. All our kids have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol."

She revealed to the users that the couple had no idea that they were related when they got married in 2006. She explained that they took the DNA test in 2016 after which they were hesitant to move forward with their lives the same way at first. “17 years with my cousband. No, we didn’t know till we did a DNA test. We had a four-month courtship before we got married," she explained in another video.

She continued, “He is still and will be my everything. I ain’t gonna let a little bit of blood destroy what we created, this beautiful family." However, users weren’t fully convinced that it was okay for them to continue the same way. Celine defended her family and said that she could not divorce him just because they were cousins and made their three children go through something so extreme. “No thank you, we will just be staying cousins, spouses, and lovers forever. Now go throw up in your mouth some more," she added.

