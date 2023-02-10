Losing a dog can be heartbreaking but what do you do if they have been under the protection of wolves? A young dog, believed to have been abandoned as a puppy, was recently rescued after it spent six months with a pack of coyotes.

Seeing a pack of coyotes from time to time is a common occurrence for the residents of Inspirada, Henderson, Nevada. But something seemed off for the past couple of months. Oddity Central reported that this was because a white dog was reportedly running with a pack of wolves, hunting for food and running away as soon as someone approached him. The dog had been given several names but one of them that stuck was “Ghost" because he was too good at disappearing as soon as anyone tried getting closer.

Ghost was in the company of wild coyotes for a long time and animal experts believe that he was abandoned in the desert as a puppy before the coyotes decided to adopt him. Video footage from Inspirada and the trails around the state neighbourhood show him with a bunch of coyotes, and some even believe him to be their leader.

Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team told a local news outlet – “It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him." While the dog seemed to fit in well with his mates, it became a matter of distress for locals when they noticed that the dog had developed a limp. This led to the locals believing that the coyotes had started overpowering him due to his weakness and so they contacted a trapping company to attempt a rescue.

Neighbours helped in the rescue by sharing maps of the paths Ghost would usually be found on and his movements were tracked for almost two weeks. As soon as his staple hangout spot was found, a trap was set up and it took 6 hours for Ghost to finally take the bait and be rescued.

