US Embassy in India Shares Melodious Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram' on 74th Republic Day

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the US embassy in India started the occasion by sharing a melodious rendition of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram.’ Taking to its official Twitter handle, the embassy wrote, “Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept @1beatmusic alum!" The singer was accompanied by two US diplomats on the instruments. Also, the video shows US officer Raghavan playing the flute while Stephanie was on the guitar.

Here is the viral video:

The video has gathered over 8.9K views. “Simply amazing!!! Happy Republic Day to my all fellow Indians!!! Jai Hind ," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Thank you for the melodious gesture ! Awesome rendition of Vande Mataram by your talented team."

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag as per tradition, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Among the many firsts this time were - an all-woman marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, the ceremonial salute with 105-mm Indian field guns, and Agniveers from the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India’s Republic Day celebrations. Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

