US Family Shifts In Double-Decker Bus; A Tour Of The Luxurious Mobile Home

One of the major milestones in a person’s life is to own a house and transform it into a home. However, there are a few families that do not like the idea of their home being a building stationed somewhere and they would rather be on the move. Such people have moved onto a bus and made it their home. One such family is the Eyerly Family from America who have decided to shift into a double-decker bus, and they even shared a couple of videos showing the interior of their mobile home.

Dane Eyerly shared a tour of their moving home showing how well-equipped it is. The double-decker bus has everything one can imagine in a home ranging from office space to a refrigerator, shower and even a washing machine.

The lower level is where the kitchen, office, and lots of storage along with a pantry space are located. On the way up is a 7-foot shower and as soon as one reaches the upper level, everything from a washing machine to a master bedroom, children’s sleeping pods, play area and closet can be seen installed.

The reels showing the upper and lower levels went viral in 2022. While Part 1 shows the lower level gathered over 58.69 lakh views, the second part showing the tour of the upper level gained over 7.3 lakh views. The two videos had accumulated a total of close to 911 thousand likes. People loved Dane’s idea of shifting the family of 8 into the bus and going on a country-wide tour in the US.

A user commented – “Love the double-decker tiny house but I do feel like it’s lots of wasted space idk maybe because your family is large so extra space to move around is needed so no one is on top of the others just so much you could do with that huge open space but all in all 9 out of 10!"

Another user wrote – “You are truly living my dream….Oh wish nothing but lots of fun for you and your family. This is gold!"

