US Family Welcomes First Baby Girl In 138 Years

A family in the US break its own long-standing record, and they could not have been happier on achieving the feat. The Clark family from Michigan, United States, welcomed their daughter, Audrey, on March 17. Audrey is the first baby girl on Andrew Clark’s side of the family since 1885. That’s 138 years of boys running around in the house. But not anymore. The arrival of this little bundle of joy has changed everything for the family and they cannot be more overjoyed with the news. Andrew Clark shared that it was a huge surprise for everyone, reported Good Morning America. Carolyn, Audrey’s mother, couldn’t believe it either. When she first heard the family story over ten years ago, she didn’t take it seriously. “I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s a 50-50 chance every time. What do you mean?'" she said. But as it turns out, the family records don’t lie.

Carolyn Clark decided to ask her in-laws about the information. And they verified it for her. Andrew Clark’s parents responded by saying that there hasn’t been a girl born into their family directly, although some of his uncles and cousins have had daughters.

Last September, the Clarks gathered with the family to learn the baby’s gender through custom cookies. They kept the news a secret from everyone, including themselves. Andrew assumed it would be another boy, but when he bit into the cookie, he couldn’t believe what he saw. “I was shocked. I think I just stared at the centre of that cookie like, it’s really pink. So it was a good surprise for us," he said.

Talking to The Independent, the mother of two called her daughter, “rainbow baby born on a lucky day". Looking back, the Clarks were just grateful to be pregnant again, after experiencing a miscarriage in January 2021. But having a little girl after such a long line of boys was the icing on the cake. “We had a miscarriage in January 2021 and it took 15 months after the miscarriage to become pregnant with Audrey," she said. “She was definitely worth the wait. She was born on St Patty’s Day, March 17, 2023. She is our lucky charm! Her big brother Cameron is so in love with her and he is doing a great job as a big brother."

Understandably, the family is over the moon with Audrey’s arrival and is grateful that she and her mom are healthy. It just goes to show you, sometimes the luck of the Irish is on your side - even if you’re not Irish.

