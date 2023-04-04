US Firm's Epic Idea To Cover Protected Bird's Nest Built In The Middle Of Parking Lot

A US company has been garnering appreciation on social media for protecting a killdeer bird’s nest in its parking lot. The Berkeley Electric Cooperative, which is one of the largest not-for-profit electric firms in South Carolina, shared a photograph of the tiny nest on Facebook. The company revealed it was some of the employees who first discovered the bird’s habitat in the middle of the parking lot. “It pays to keep an eye peeled while driving as our Johns Island employees found out when a killdeer decided to make its nest right in the middle of our parking lot," the company wrote.

They highlighted how the bird species usually chose an open ground to build their next, “Normally a shorebird, the killdeer will scratch out a shallow nest in the open ground usually around water." The electric co-operative firm followed the Migratory Bird Treat Act (MBTA) which prohibits killing, selling, transporting, capturing, or trading of protected migratory bird species. This meant they couldn’t move the nest without prior authorization from the Department of Interior US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Since it could not be moved the employees made sure to take extra care of the habitat to enable a safe and sound environment for the eggs to hatch. “The nest can’t be moved due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act so our crews made sure it was safe and sound until the eggs hatch in a few weeks. It’s just another way we’re helping to keep the Lowcountry beautiful," they concluded.

The note was shared alongside two photos of the nest, while one was a zoomed-in photograph of the killdeer’s habitat. Another showcases how the employees secured the perimeter around with cone signs to prohibit any unintentional damage. Take a look at the post here:

The sweet gesture of the firm was lauded by multiple Facebook users in the comment section. A user wrote, “Wow, never knew that. That’s amazing and awesome ‘eagle eye’ the employees had." Another added, “Applauding your wonderful and heart-filled response. Thank you, on behalf of the birds and all nature lovers." One more said, “Love this."

Meanwhile, a user ended up sharing a similar personal experience, “Have had them nest in our driveway and yard, also watched on in a neighbour’s yard. Did not know they were migratory and protected. Always watch out for them, and yes they will throw up a fuss when you are around them and the nest."

According to Bird Fact, Killdeers usually prefer open nesting sites in elevated areas loaded with vegetation, it could be a hill, knoll, or even a sandy location.

