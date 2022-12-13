US Girl Attains First-of-its-Kind License To Own a Unicorn if She Can Find One

Unicorns are legendary creatures described as a horse with large, pointing, and spiralling horn projecting from their forehead. Even though it remains alive in the realm of fiction, a little girl’s keenness and fantasy of finding and caressing a real one have got encouragement from the concerned authorities in the US. A six-year-old girl asked the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to grant her the official approval of keeping a unicorn in her backyard. The authorities’ approval and response to the girl’s request have won hearts online.

The girl, identified as Madeline, wrote to the department, seeking their approval to own the mythical creature. The organisation took to Facebook to share the details of the event which even included the handwritten letter by Madeline. It read, “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response". Director Marcia Mayda applauded the child’s commitment to “responsible pet ownership" and therefore, granted the first-of-its-kind license to Madeline for owning a unicorn only if she can find one.

The department further stated the conditions under which the unicorn must be taken care of. It remarked that the unicorn must be given “regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows". The caretaker must feed watermelon to the unicorn once a week and its horn must every month with a soft cloth. Even the glitter or sparkles used must be non-toxic and biodegradable.

The authorities also sent a “pre-approved license" along with a stuffed unicorn doll as real ones are rare to find. The heart-shaped metal also given to Madeline which had a “permanent unicorn license" emblazoned on it.

The controlling authorities, thus, shared the news with the online users who flocked into the comment section to pour love for Madeline and show appreciation to the authorities. “This just made my morning! For you to take the time to make a little girl’s request be heard is beyond priceless. You have created a core memory for her! Bravo to all of you!" replied a user while another one wrote, “What a touching act of kindness for this little girl that now reverberates around the world! Kudos."

