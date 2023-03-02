OnlyFans has created a new wave of employment. Models have been making large sums of money by selling adult content on the platform for the past few years and now even grannies have taken an interest in the platform. RubyLynne, a granny-of-nine from the USA, is earning six figures by selling her dirty underwear and has since signed up on the adult subscription site OnlyFans.

The 56-year-old Portland, Oregon, resident said in a statement to Daily Star, “I’ve been involved in the swing life in some way shape or form for about 15 years. I have always been obsessed with the adult industry and started by selling dirty panties online and that’s how I got my start just to earn some extra money to travel." She said that she priced her panties at $35 (Rs 2,889) a pair and anything her customers wanted to be added on would be extra. “I’d be booked out like six weeks at a time for daily panty wear," she revealed.

RubyLynne revealed that her customers had a demand for videos or content of things being done to the underwear she was selling. She then decided to cash in on the videos and that is how her journey of OnlyFans started. The adult star now shoots raunchy videos, both solo and with partners and makes a fortune from her fetish content. The creator says that she is proud to be among the top earners on the platform.

RubyLynne revealed that she was shocked to know that people loved her and accepted her knowing her age and that she had scars and stretch marks. But her career is not all merry. When her content was exposed to her beloved kids, it created tension in the family.

She said, “I did think about it, how would anybody I ever worked with find out, how would my kids find out? It was always in the back of my mind for sure. We had decided we were going to tell them in 2021 around the holiday time when we’d be seeing everybody."

One of Ruby’s kids did not react so happily to knowing about her adult career and disowned her. Her son and daughter-in-law have disallowed her from seeing her grandchildren since April 2021.

