When it comes to having a pet in rented apartments, some landlords tend to have a few guidelines for the same. Some may not even let you have pets at all, while others may charge an extra fee due to the risk of damage it can cause. Usually, this may be for the cats or dogs, who may claw the furniture or litter around but this woman was left speechless when the landlord asked for extra rent for her goldfish.

A TikTok video of a woman from Kansas City lost for words after her landlord charged her little swimmer is now making rounds on the internet. She uploaded a video of her reaction to her monthly rent statement. In the clip, the woman looked shocked as she added the screenshot.

Advertisement

In the screenshot, it said there is a $200 (Rs 16,489) one-time charge for having a fish, although no aggressive breeds are allowed. In addition to that, there is an added $15 (Rs 1,236) monthly pet rent fee. The bill also read, “Fish: allowed. Restrictions: No aggressive breeds."

“They are now charging pet rent for fish?" she penned in the caption of the video which was uploaded last week on the social media platform. The video has garnered millions of views from TikTok users.

Nicole, from St Louis, told New York Post that she was on the hunt for a place in Kansas City when she stumbled upon a listing with “a lot of outlandish fees."

While the “fish fee was beyond insane," she also noticed that the renter also had absurd monthly charges in her apartment including the community fee.

“I think we’re all frustrated with how landlords can get away with charging insane rents, but then to nickel and dime us for any and everything is beyond ridiculous," she added.

Advertisement

While speaking to the media house, the responder requested to withhold her last name for privacy reasons.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here