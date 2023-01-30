Ordering clothes through online apps has become a common practice today. While ordering something requires the whole process of checking the product’s look, shape, size, colour, etc., waiting for it to get delivered is harder. That’s because the impatience of getting it perfectly delivered is high! But this is exactly the opposite of what happened with a man in the US who got the ‘World’s Weirdest Tee’ delivered after he ordered a simple tee from a website.

Twitter user, Jacob Brogan, shared how he received a short-sleeved t-shirt with a ‘bizarre’ twist recently. He uploaded the photo of a dark grey t-shirt that had one long and one short sleeve which made it ‘one of the most astonishing and baffling clothing articles’ that Brogan has ever handled. No, it wasn’t a fashionable ‘cut’ but a mistake, according to Brogan.

“Last week, I ordered what looked to be a really nice short-sleeved tee shirt. I want to stress that it was supposed to have **short sleeves**, because what arrived instead is maybe the single most astonishing and baffling article of clothing I have ever handled," read the caption.

He went on to describe the rare shopping experience with his Twitter family and added, “Part of what’s so wild about this is that it’s also one of the *nicest* garments I’ve ever handled. It’s made from stupidly luxurious knit cotton and the components appear to be fully fashioned. Someone really went all out making this thing." Brogan then shared how the original t-shirt he ordered would look like vis-à-vis what he received instead.

The unusual occurrence baffled internet users and some of them even" supposed it to be a sample garment. “My guess is that this was a sample garment from the factory to show both a short and long sleeved version that somehow got thrown on the pile of finished short sleeved garments," wrote a user to which Brogan replied, “I think that’s probably right. The two sleeves are both finished, but with different cuff designs, so it does seem like they belong to two different ways of making the shirt."

Others had their rib-tickling moment as they posted funny reactions to the viral tweet. “I was thinking: great for when the cooler ice is melted and you’re handing out beverages," said someone while the other commented, “This is the perfect thing for keeping a sleeve tattoo out of the sun, while the rest of your upper limbs get to experience life."

