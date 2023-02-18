Do you also sleep with your contact lenses on? Well, that is something many of us do at times. Something similar happened with Mike Krumholz from the United States and he ended up with a deadly eye infection. His only mistake was that he fell asleep without taking off his contact lenses just like many of us. When he woke up, a rare flesh-eating parasite developed in his eyes and caused a severe infection that led to vision loss in his right eye.

As per a Daily Star report, 21-year-old Mike is a resident of Florida and he used to do a part-time job, during which he fell asleep for a while.

Mike was diagnosed with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). The doctors treated it, but his condition got worse. He was eventually diagnosed with infections caused by rare flesh-eating parasites, acanthamoeba keratitis.

Over a month, he was examined by five different ophthalmologists and two cornea specialists. Now, he has set up a GoFundMe page to spread awareness to other contact lens wearers and help support himself while he fights the rare parasites.

Mike lost vision in his right eye for the next 50 days. He now wears dark glasses and has thick hurricane shutters in the bedroom as well. Mike’s family supported him fully and they were always there to help him. There was an intermittent sharp pain in the backside of his eyes, which was difficult to bear for him for 2 weeks, as per the Daily Star report.

Mike has undergone one surgery referred to as PDT (photodynamic therapy) which is a relocation of the conjunctival flap. He made an appeal to others, who wear contact lenses, to not sleep or take showers wearing them.

Mike may require an eye transplant. It will hopefully give him at least 50 per cent vision in the infected eye.

