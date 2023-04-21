US Man Wins More Than 80 Lakh In Lottery By Using The Same Number

For most individuals, the idea of winning a lottery may sound like a dream but for some people this desire actually comes true. Lotteries are a chance to change your life for good, given the prize money is huge enough. The hit-and-win game has made many millionaires and even billionaires. Something similar happened to this lottery player from Maryland, United States, who found his lucky numbers and is definitely sticking with them for a while. Last year in May, the self-proclaimed “Big Winner" who preferred to not use his name, used a five-digit number in the Pick 5 lottery game.

Luckily, the stars were on the man’s side and the number hit the jackpot. The 52-year-old, who is by profession a truck driver, won a cash prize worth $50,000 (Rs 41.04 lakh). He didn’t stop there and continued to play the same numbers on two separate tickets in the same drawing and won both of them. He doubled his take home prize amount to $100,000 (Rs 82.17 lakh), according to the Lottery officials as reported by Idaho Statesman.

The man told the officials that he plays the lottery all the time. “You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it," he added. The man kept playing the Pick 5 game throughout last year using the same number.

Nearly a year after his two wins, he won again on April 19 using the same numbers, according to the Idaho Statesman.

“It hit last year and it hit again. My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it," the winner told local media. This time he again took another prize worth $50,000 (Rs 41.04 lakh) home. This is his third win in 11 months. Lottery officials said the “Big Winner" plans to use the money to take his wife on a “much-needed vacation" from their Charles County home.

Earlier, another US-based man’s luck changed overnight. The sole winner of November’s record $2.04 billion (Rs 16,590 crore) lottery, which is the largest in US history, was revealed in February. California Lottery officials said at a press conference that the Powerball jackpot was won by a man named Edwin Castro.

