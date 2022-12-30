US Man Wins Rs 36 Lakh Lottery After Following a Psychic's 'Dead Father's Advice'

For most individuals, the idea of winning the lottery may seem like a dream, but for other people, this desire actually comes true. A 55-year-old man from Maryland, USA, won $44,000 (about Rs 36 lakh) in the lottery and attributed the success to advise from his late father. You might be thinking that the man’s father, before passing away, must have offered him some advice that helped him to win the lottery. But in this case, that’s not how things worked out.

According to a news release, the lottery winner who used the alias “Wezzie Brunswick" resided in Washington County. Additionally, it stated that Wezzie’s deceased father wished for him to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, as claimed by a psychic.

Wezzie reportedly told the lottery organization that he started playing Mega Millions and Powerball after a psychic informed him that it was his late father’s wish for him to do so over two years ago, according to People. Wezzie revealed that his father was a devoted lottery player.

Wezzie stated how the psychic passed down a specific sequence of numbers that stood in for significant occasions like birthdays that he claimed his father wanted him to play. However, after those digits were unsuccessful, settled for purchasing Quick Pick tickets from the Corner Store at Brunswick. He chose random numbers on a ticket he bought for the drawing on November 18 and surprisingly a majority of them were correct.

The press release stated that he chose five numbers, and four of them, along with the MegaBall matched, resulting in him winning the $44,000 jackpot. Wezzie wants to use some of the earnings to support his 30-year hobby of constructing cars while a majority of the prize money will be used to safeguard his family’s future. Wezzie was an ardent scratch-off lottery player even before meeting the psychic and had also won a bigger lottery of $50,000 back in 2017.

Back in July, Alonzo Coleman from Virginia, purchased lottery tickets using the numbers he had dreamed about and he ended up winning the $250,000 (about Rs 2 crore) jackpot.

