Imagine being in law enforcement and accused of stealing, that too, your co-worker’s lunch. Such offences are not only considered a crime but also morally wrong in any profession you name. However, a US Police dog was under investigation after he was accused of stealing an officer’s lunch on January 12. Officer Ice was being investigated by the Wyandotte Police Department (WPD) in Michigan. Officer Ice is being investigated by the Wyandotte Police Department (WPD) in Michigan. The Police Department has posted a mugshot photo of the canine and shared what exactly had happened. An officer named Barwig was eating his lunch and mid-way through it, he was called for assistance. He quickly got up from his seat and followed the orders. However, when he returned, his remaining food had vanished and Officer Ice was found ‘leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops’. The incident was shared on the Facebook page of Wyandotte Police Department- Michigan.

Sharing the mugshot of Officer Ice, the department wrote, “It saddens me to report that a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing! The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist with a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig’s entire lunch was gone….disappeared, vanished!"

The caption further read, “Ofc. Ice has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation. He has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach. There have been several other accusations of him taking food right from coworker’s hands as they walk by."

The WPD then asked their Facebook followers to share their opinions “on how to proceed with this investigation." Immediately, social media users came out in support of Officer Ice and plead for his innocence. A user wrote, “Release that innocent officer! Do I need to organize a protest outside headquarters?" Another one commented, “100% innocent! How dare you slander his good name!" One more user sided with Officer Ice and stated, “Finders keepers. Possession is 9/10th of the law. Case dismissed. Defamation case and belly rubs compensation awarded".

A follow-up update notified the followers that Officer Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges.

The department also shared that a local supporter “dropped him (Officer Ice) off a custom-made sandwich because they felt like he wasn’t being fed enough." What are your thoughts about this incident?

