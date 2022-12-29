US President Joe Biden Reveals He Proposed to Wife Jill 5 Times Before She Said Yes

US President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, have been in a 4-decade long relationship. What began as a blind date initially ended up becoming the bond of a lifetime for the couple. But did you know that the US President’s marriage proposal was rejected 5 times by his lady love before she finally said yes? In a recent interview with actress Drew Barrymore on her chat show, the US President candidly spoke about his wife rejecting his proposals five times.

Barrymore asked Biden, “Is it true that you proposed five times, and what was it that finally won her over?" Biden responded that the first time he went out with her, he knew that “this was the woman". When Barrymore asked him, “Do you believe in love at first sight?" he instantly said, “I do. Only twice in my life have I ever fallen in love and both times I knew immediately."

The President then stated that his sons from his first marriage, Beau and Hunter, pushed him to pursue Jill. She said in the interview, “I had to make absolutely sure that this marriage was going to work because (the boys) had lost their mother and they had lost their sister. I knew that it had to work because they had lost so much. They had to feel secure that this marriage would work."

Neilia Hunter Biden, Biden’s first wife, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in the year 1972. The United States President married Jill in 1977, and they have a daughter, Ashley Biden, who was born in 1981.

During the interview, Jill Biden also spoke about her husband’s annual Christmas gift to her. “He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem," she explained as they discussed Christmas gift ideas. When Barrymore asked if he personally writes the poem, he responded, “Of course I do, there’s a lot to write about".

Joe Biden became the president of the United States in January 2021.

