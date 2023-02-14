Schools have been restricting fashion and introducing dress codes for a long time now. While most schools in India have a uniform system, America follows a different method altogether. Schools in the US do not have a uniform system but students cannot wear whatever they want. Certain guidelines are laid down by the school governance to ensure decent clothing. However, ripped jeans, which otherwise may be considered decent, became a matter of debate for a school as they duct-taped a girl’s ripped jeans.

A mother was left angry when her daughter’s school teacher allegedly covered the child’s exposed skin with tape in the US. The Sun reported the parent saying that red tape was used to cover her legs on her daughter’s ripped jeans and it led to the child having allergic reactions.

Advertisement

The mother then decided to take the matter into her hands and reached the school to complain about the incident. She even posted a video on TikTok about it and walked into the school teacher’s office and asked: “Did you think it was acceptable to put duct tape on my daughter’s skin?"

The teacher went on to explain the school’s policy but was interrupted immediately by the mother who exclaimed, “It is a policy to put duct tape on a child’s skin." She explained that her daughter had eczema and the duct tape irritated the skin on the legs. The fuming mum also blasted the TikTok post and asked her followers if her reaction was justified in “being pissed off that the school thought it was acceptable to put duct tape" on her daughter’s skin.

She further expressed her thoughts and said that it would have been more appropriate for the school to have called her if they needed the child to change pants. “She was humiliated and had to hide it by tying her coat around the front of her," the mum explained. She also revealed that it wasn’t the first time her daughter had worn ripped jeans to school but this was the first time there was a complaint about it.

Advertisement

Several viewers agreed with the mother and thought that her reaction was justified. One of the users wrote, “I can’t believe the school didn’t call you first! I’ve had problems with things happening and I don’t find out until afterwards."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here