People normally think that it is quite normal to eat the food kept in the refrigerator. Every one of us, at some point, has eaten food kept in the fridge for two or three days. This has turned into a routine habit. Today, we can’t imagine our life without a fridge In our student life or bachelor life. But a bizarre case of eating stale food has shocked many people. A report from the New England Journal of Medicine has surfaced which revealed the story of a 19-year-old boy named Jesse. According to the report, Jesse’s roommate ordered chicken noodles from a restaurant.

After eating a part of it, he put the remaining noodles in the fridge. The next day Jesse ate these stale chicken noodles and his health started deteriorating. Jesse got a high fever and chills and his heart rate increased all of a sudden. He was rushed to the hospital after which doctors gave him anaesthesia. Although Jesse was healthy 20 hours ago, after eating the noodles, he complained of pain and vomiting and his whole body turned blue.

Advertisement

After some days, Jessie was diagnosed with bacterial infection and he also had sepsis. Because of this disease, his kidneys also stopped working. Since sepsis was spreading rapidly, the doctors had to amputate his legs below the knee to save the boy’s life.

Jesse was not allergic, but he used to smoke marijuana cigarettes. According to experts, his condition worsened due to stale food. Jesse regained consciousness after 26 days which was the longest days of his life as he almost went into a coma. But when he came back to life, his life changed completely.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here