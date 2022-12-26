US Teen’s Anonymous Cyberbully Turns Out To Be Her Mother

While the era of the internet and social media has revolutionised both the way we work or entertain ourselves and has made life much easier for us, there is a dark side to it too. Cyberbullying, cyber fraud and online harassment come along with all the pros of the internet and social media. Cyberbullying can turn a person’s life into hell and push them into depression.

Believe it or not, a teenager from Michigan, US, and her boyfriend were being bullied online by her mother for more than a year. 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari allegedly sent her daughter and the girl’s boyfriend hundreds of disparaging and abusive texts and social media messages using virtual private networks to mask her location.

This case came to the police in December 2021 and it was Kendra herself who lodged a report after the daughter told her about cyberbullying, a move that she thought would not bring suspicion on herself. However, during the investigation, Kendra was exposed. Kendra even reportedly tried to frame another student for the crime while the investigation was underway, but ultimately gave in and confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi called the case a version of ‘cyber Munchausen’s syndrome. “In a sense that this seems to be the type of behaviour where you’re making somebody feel bad or need you in their life because of this behaviour," he told WKRC.

However, Kendra herself has yet to come up with an explanation for her bizarre actions. Kendra had also been a basketball coach at her daughter’s school. She faces up to 10 years in prison for the computer crimes charges, and five years for stalking and obstruction.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here