US Woman Claims Her Dead Father Was A Serial Killer, Police Starts Search For 70 bodies

A woman from Iowa, United States, recently made some startling revelations that her late father was a serial killer who killed 70 women. Studey McKiddy, 53, claimed that her dad, Donald Studey, was routinely drunk and would force his daughters to dump the victims’ bodies into a well in Thurman, Fremont County. Donald passed away in 2013, aged 75. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the case after the claims of McKiddy.

As per reports, investigating teams from Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are testing the soil in Thurman in order to obtain proof regarding these claims. As reported by the Mirror, in a recent interview with Newsweek reacting to the police investigation, the 53-year-old said, “I’m not worried at all [about the test]… I figured before they spent any money to excavate, that they would try to discredit me."

Advertisement

Lucy also expressed her displeasure over the lenient attitude of the FBI on this matter. According to her, she had a word with the FBI several times over this matter. However, they did not take any action anything when Donald was alive. She expressed hope that the authorities would now dig up the bodies, identify people, provide closure to their families, and also give victims proper burial.

Lucy then provided some more information about these victims. She said that there were 15 bodies buried on her father’s land. The woman further revealed that these victims had white complexion with dark hair. They were in their 20s and 30s except for a 15-year-old girl.

However, Lucy’s elder sister, Susan, has rubbished these claims. Susan said that she is two years older than Lucy and would have known by now if her father was a murderer, Mirror report added. She also stated that her father was a strict and overprotective parent, who loved his children.

Advertisement

According to the Deputy Sheriff Tim Bothwell, despite the questions on the credibility of claims made by Lucy, they have to investigate this matter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here