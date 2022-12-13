Home » BUZZ » US Woman Embraces Her Facial Hair, Flaunts It On TikTok

US Woman Embraces Her Facial Hair, Flaunts It On TikTok

The woman, who is also an OnlyFans model, initially received unsolicited advice from trolls to shave off her beard.

December 13, 2022

In her latest video, she is also seen making a braid out of her beard.
While most women get rid of their unwanted facial hair through threading or other measures, an American social media star has got herself famous by embracing her dense beard and showing it off to her fans, styled in different ways. According to a Daily Star report, the woman is famous on TikTok as PeekabooPumpkin and her videos, which have her displaying her beard, serve as motivation and inspiration for thousands of women around the world who also face issues of facial hair growth.

The woman, who is also an OnlyFans model, initially used to receive unsolicited advice from trolls to shave off her beard. Tired of the trolling, she decided to instead style her beard in different ways, from plaiting to straightening. In her latest video, she is also seen making a braid out of her beard.

According to the report of Daily Star, the woman is a victim of PCOS i.e. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which leads to an increase in the level of testosterone in the female body, causing weight gain, hair growth and acne. One out of 10 women in the world has this disease, which also affects their fertility rate.

In one TikTok video, PeekabooPumpkin said: “It honestly took me a lot of hard effort to get to this point to be accepting of my beard and I’m in a much happy place now. It took a lot of effort."

After gaining a large number of followers on TikTok due to her beard videos, she then ventured into adult content, opening an OnlyFans account. She charges around Rs 990 per month for explicit online services.

