‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, people in India are taught to treat the guests as gods. In a recent heartwarming incident, a woman, from the United States, who forgot her wallet on a train in India, revealed how a man found her lost purse and returned it to her. Making its place in the long list of heartwarming content available on the internet, the now-viral video reveals a woman from the US, Steph, lost her wallet on a train in Gujarat’s Bhuj. But soon enough she was contacted by a man named Chirag, who claimed that he had found her wallet and wanted to return it to her. On receiving her wallet Steph tried to tip Chirag, as a gesture of thank you, but he refused to accept it and hence left the woman teary-eyed with his heart-touching act.

The video was shared by Steph and her husband on their Instagram page. The video opens by showing Steph revealing that she lost her wallet about four days ago and soon enough she received a message on Instagram. Steph, in the video, can be seen on her way to meet Chirag. After reaching the location, Steph meets Chirag and thanks him. Steph, who was overjoyed on receiving her wallet, can be seen tipping him as a gesture of thank you. But Chirag straightforwardly refused to accept that. Steph can be heard calling him “very kind".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steph then reveals to her husband that he refused to accept the tip, and witnessing the same she is very touched. The video concluded with Steph saying “there is so much negative news that comes out of India and there is so much positive that happens here." While sharing the video, the American couple wrote in the caption, “Thank you, Chirag. Welp, this has blown up on YouTube and in the last few days, I’ve learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is India (I’ve been loving all of the other lost and found stories!)."

Advertisement

In no time, the viral post grabbed social media users’ attention. One of them wrote, “Not only him, but most of the Indians also don’t take a tip for doing such thing, in fact, we don’t feel it’s so big help, we grow up with the mindset like that if you found something valuable in public places we try to give them back if not possible surrender it to the nearby police station."

So far the video has been viewed more than 72,000 times and has garnered over 6,000 likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here