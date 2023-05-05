US Woman, Homeless For 6 Years, Wins Rs 40 Crore In Lottery

A US woman, who was homeless a few years ago, wouldn’t have even imagined turning a millionaire someday. But luck seems to have worked in her favour. Identified to be Lucia Forseth, the woman has won $5 million (approximately Rs 40 crore) from a scratchers ticket. A press release by California Lottery suggests Lucia was homeless back in 2017 and over the years she has strived hard to better her life. The woman was at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg when she decided to purchase a Scratchers ticket. “I only bought one ticket," she told the lottery officials.

Lucia was nervous while picking the ticket, she supposedly closed her eyes to pick one and ended up minting millions. Initially, she misunderstood about only winning another free ticket until the realization finally hit her. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million," she added. While recalling the moment of her big win, Lucia said she was waiting for an oil exchange on her car, when she scratched the ticket.

Advertisement

She was outside just trying to digest the reality of the situation and the fact she bought a ticket called 2023 added a deeper meaning to the moment. She replayed her struggles of being a homeless person and watched her life change for a better year after another. This year, Lucia is getting married and also, pursuing her associate degree. The lottery amount has just doubled the celebration. “I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million," she continued.

When asked how she feel about the change in her life, she explained, “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me." She revealed her plans to use the lump sum amount to purchase a permanent house. In addition to this, Lucia is also aiming to invest some of the money in the future.

Advertisement

Something similar happened in the lives of four beggars in France when a charitable gambler handed them a scratch card lottery ticket. The four men, reported to be in their thirties, were begging outside a lottery shop located in the western port city of Brest. A customer who purchased the ticket for approximately $1.10 handed it over to them while departing, leading them to win a jackpot price of $59,000 (approximately Rs 48 lakh). The four beggars divided the amount equally.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here