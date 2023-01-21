US Woman Makes Chicken Nuggets Out of Pet Rooster After it Pecked Her Kid's Face

When we keep a pet at home, most of us often connect with them on an emotional level but one mother went too far and made a joke out of it by turning her ‘mean ole’ pet rooster into chicken nuggets in a bid to seek revenge for it attacking her child. Her actions have left the internet divided.

A Mississippi mother, Magan Schmidt, posted on Facebook about her parental skills after she killed the family rooster, HeiHei, and ate it after it ‘attacked’ her daughter and almost blinded her.

The mother has removed the original post, but a Magan Schmidt fan page account showed photos of her kid with bleeding pecks to the forehead, neck and cheek. There are also photos of the child standing next to the rooster before the accident and another photo of chicken nuggets probably made of HeiHei.

Her post read, “Well, it finally happened. Our mean ole backyard rooster, HeiHei, attacked the baby child! We were so lucky that he didn’t do any more damage than he did. Half an inch and she would have lost an eye"! She declared, “Nevertheless, he got what was coming to him! Mama doesn’t play when it comes to her babies. HeiHei nuggets for dinner!"

The internet was divided on this. While many questioned her parenting, there were others who supported Magan. One user wrote, “Sounds to me like you knew the rooster had issues before and you were just waiting on it to get the kid. Also sounds to me like you may be a bit of a tard when it comes to being a parent", while another criticized her opening sentence and stated, “‘It finally happened’, so you were anticipating something bad happening yet, did nothing to prevent it. Ok".

A few showed support as well. One Facebook user wrote, “I completely support this. It’s a way of life! All you people that are instantly thinking the parents were wrong, obviously have no clue about farm life and raising livestock"! “We live in a soft world. If you didn’t grow up on a farm or live like this, don’t comment. It’s life. Get over it," wrote another. Yet another person opined, “It’s pretty easy to tell in the comments who has never been around mean roosters before! Some birds make better nuggets".

