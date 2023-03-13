What would you do if one fine day, you notice that your company has listed a vacancy for the position that you are currently working on, but for higher pay? The most common reaction to such a scenario would vary from either talking to manager, discussing the matter with the human resource department or simply putting the resignation. But when 25-year-old Kimberly Nguyen faced a similar situation, she had a completely different reaction. When the UX (user experience) writer came across the listing of her own position by her current employer, without delaying a moment, she reapplied for her own job. Kimberly thanked New York’s new salary transparency law for helping her come across the new vacancy listing.

While the woman didn’t reveal the name of her company, she used her post to highlight the issue of pay disparity. The incident came to light after Kimberly narrated the whole incident in a Twitter thread. She revealed that the listing showed that her employer will pay $32,000 (approx. Rs 26 lakh) to $90,000 (approx. Rs 73 lakh) for her position, a salary that is higher than what she was being paid for the same designation in the same company. Kimberly tweeted, “My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I’m currently doing (so we’re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied."

“I don’t want to hear one more peep out of them about diversity, equity, and inclusion. I don’t wanna see any more of our C-suite execs recommend books for women’s history month. There were tangible actions they could’ve taken and they chose to perform these values. No thank you," an enraged Kimberly added. Continuing, Kimberly revealed that several times she has argued about the pay inequity and on various occasions, she has raised her concern about being underpaid in front of her manager.

In a follow-up tweet, Kimberly revealed that later her organisation took down the job listing and soon after that, the organisation posted the same listing as a separate position.

Kimberly wrote, “They’re saying it was an internal posting and wasn’t meant for anyone to apply to externally because public companies legally have to post jobs even if it’s an internal conversion…but that doesn’t solve the fact that someone internally is now still going to make $32k+ more?"

Several users turned up in support of Kimberly. Many took to the comments section and claimed that the best way to get raise is by showing the company that you have another offer. Responding to the comments, Kimberly revealed that she has even tried the same but it didn’t work.

So far, Kimberly’s post has been viewed more than 12 million times and has garnered over 220 thousand likes.

